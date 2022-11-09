© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Lorigo claims victory in State Supreme Court race

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Emyle Watkins
Published November 9, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST
lorigo__joseph.jpg

Five seats, six candidates – that was the race last night for the New York Supreme Court justices from Western New York. But with cross nominations for four of the candidates – the race really came down to Democrat Shannon Heneghan versus Republican-endorsed candidate Joe Lorigo. Lorigo, the Erie County Legislature Minority Leader, claimed almost-victory Tuesday night at Republican headquarters.

“I guess we still have a couple of districts that are left to be reported in Erie County. So we can't officially declare victory. But as you heard the numbers are very good. And I think that it would be it would be virtually impossible for my opponent to overcome that deficit.”

And as early Wednesday morning – all districts were reporting – and Lorigo totaled 289,208 votes – and Heneghan had the least votes of all 6 candidates at 235,593. Notably, 383,563 voters also left the Supreme Court race blank according to the New York state board of elections.

Tags
Politics WBFO NewsElections 2022
Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for WBFO.
See stories by Emyle Watkins
Related Content
Load More