Kearns wins re-election bid for County Clerk

If you live in Erie County, beyond the big state races, one you probably watched closely was the Erie County Clerk. Incumbent and Republican-endorsed candidate Mickey Kearns pulled 54% of the votes for a victory over Democrat Melissa Hartman. After his victory, he reflected on a race that was difficult, and said to his critics he’s there for them as their clerk, but he hopes the focus on negativity can be dropped in the future.

“I want them to know that sometimes some of the things they say do hurt people,” Kearns said Tuesday night. “And you know, we're just becoming a society where there's no consequences for the words or actions of what you say. And I said this, you know, you know, when you say these things, there's someone you're saying about this. They're a human being.”

Kearns believes running on his record won him this race and he is “hopeful that this race sets an example that you can run a positive race.”

Kearns has held his post as County Clerk for the past five years.