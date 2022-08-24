© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Politics

‘It’s time to move onto the next chapter of my life’: Paladino appears to concede NY-23 GOP primary

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Tom Dinki
Published August 24, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT
Carl Country shirt
Mike Desmond
/
WBFO News
A supporter of Carl Paladino shows off a "Carl Country" shirt at Paladino's Orchard Park watch party Aug. 23, 2022.

After initially alleging irregularities in the Republican primary for New York’s 23rd Congressional District, Carl Paladino appeared to concede the race to Nick Langworthy Wednesday afternoon.

Carl Paladino
Eileen Koteras Elibol
/
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Carl Paladino speaks at a rally for then-candidate Donald Trump at Buffalo's Key Bank Center April 18, 2016.

“It is time to move onto the next chapter of my life,” Paladino said in a written statement. “I am forever grateful for this community. I will always advocate for Western New York.”

Paladino, the longtime Buffalo real estate developer, earned 46.9% of the vote, compared to 51.1% for Langworthy, the state’s GOP chair.

Paladino led the race for much of Tuesday evening, carried by a large victory in the Erie County portion of the newly redrawn district. However, Langworthy stormed back, winning all six of the other counties in the district’s Southern Tier.

Paladino left his Orchard Park watch party without addressing the media or his supporters. His campaign spokesperson Vish Burra said early Wednesday morning that they were looking into “statistical irregularities in multiple counties.”

However, with Paladino’s statement Wednesday afternoon, it appears that effort has been dropped.

Tom Dinki
Tom Dinki joined WBFO in August 2019 to cover issues affecting older adults.
See stories by Tom Dinki
