Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown signs controversial Council district map into law

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has signed the Common Council’s controversial new district map into law, despite outcry from community members and a contentious public hearing.

Brown’s office said in a statement late Friday afternoon that the mayor reviewed all 200 comments submitted online and listened to all 26 speakers at the Aug. 3 public hearing, but that the comments represented less than one-tenth of a percentage of the city’s total population and therefore the comments “do not represent a ‘significant’ amount of Buffalo’s Population.”

“There was not overwhelming opposition as erroneously described by some,” the statement read.

The Common Council and the Citizens Commission on Reapportionment met all legal requirements set forth by the city charter in creating the map, Brown added.

The mayor also pushed back against criticism that the new map decreases minority voting power, saying the Council’s map has seven majority minority districts, compared to just six in the proposed alternative map by the activist group Our City Action Buffalo.

“Any claim that the Council’s map reduces the likelihood of minority voting power or weakens voting rights is absolutely false,” the statement read.

Buffalo Common Council (left), Our City Action Buffalo (right) / On the left is the reapportionment commission's proposed Buffalo Common Council district map. On the right is the alternative map proposed by activists.

Proponents of the Our City map have argued it will give Black voters strong voting power in four of the nine Council districts, compared to just three in the Council’s map. The Our City map would also eliminate the Fillmore District and create an Elmwood-Allentown District.

The Council’s map, approved by the Council July 19, has been accused of being gerrymandered in order to protect current incumbent Council members.

The redistricting process has led to several contentious public hearings in which the overwhelming majority of speakers criticized the Council map, including one held by Brown earlier this month at the Burchfield Penney Art Center. During that hearing, Brown momentarily walked off the stage after getting into a shouting match with a city resident who spoke from the audience and refused to use the microphone.

Adam Bojak, a volunteer with Our City Action Buffalo, said on WBFO’s “Buffalo, What’s Next?” program Aug. 4 that legal action was “in the works” if Brown approved the Council’s map.

Brown’s office said the map will now be transmitted to the Erie County and New York State Board of Elections.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated.