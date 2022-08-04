WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown walks off during public hearing

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown momentarily walked off the stage during a heated public hearing Wednesday on the Common Council's controversial proposed district map.

This came after a shouting match with audience member Arise Shapley, who refused to use the microphone. Brown also misgendered Shapley, who is a trans non-binary person. Brown referred to Shapley as "ma'am" three different times, despite Shapley's corrections.

Brown returned to the stage two minutes later and continued with the hearing.

