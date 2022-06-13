Today is deadline for primary absentee ballots

Monday is the final day to apply for an absentee ballot online or in writing for the primary to be held on June 28. The Erie County Board of Elections' online portal is at elections.erie.gov.

However, in-person applications will continue to be taken at the Board of Election's headquarters at 134 West Eagle St. in downtown Buffalo through June 27.

Completed absentee ballots can be dropped off in person at the headquarters or at a polling place by the 9 p.m. closing of the polls on June 28. More information is available online or by phone at 716-858-8891.

Early voting for the primary begins June 18 and runs through June 26.

Eligible voters may cast their vote at any of Erie County's 38 early voting locations, regardless of home address. Polling hours are 12 p.m.-9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends.

Primary Day voting hours will be 6 a.m.-9 p.m. and will include local, county, statewide and state Assembly seats. A second primary for congressional and state Senate offices is scheduled for Aug. 23.