Politics

Hochul announces special elections for NY's 19th and 23rd Congressional districts

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published June 6, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT
Three white voting cubicles, with an American flag and the word "VOTE" on them.
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC

Special elections will be held in New York to fill vacancies in the current 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that special elections will be held on Aug. 23 following the resignations of Democrat Antonio Delgado and Republican Tom Reed.

Delgado resigned from his Hudson Valley seat after he was tapped by Hochul to become lieutenant governor. Reed, of Western New York, abruptly announced his resignation in May. Last year, accused of sexual misconduct, Reed said he would not seek re-election in 2022.

Winners would serve until the end of the year. Those seeking re-election would need to run in the newly drawn Congressional district map in November.

Primary elections for new state Senate and Congressional districts will also be held on Aug. 23.

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
