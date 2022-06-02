An exit interview with NYS' longest-serving lawmaker

Nelson Rockefeller, Malcolm Wilson, Hugh Carey, Mario Cuomo, George Pataki, Eliot Spitzer, David Paterson, Andrew Cuomo and now Kathy Hochul. That is the long list of New York governors who have been sworn in since Manhattan Democrat Richard Gottfried began his state Assembly career in 1971.

Now, barring a special session later this year, Gottfried is spending his final days in the legislature before it adjourns for the session.

Gottfried is retiring from the 75th district this year, ending his run as the longest-serving lawmaker in state history.

To put in all in perspective, Gottfried was elected at age 23 and just marked his 75th birthday. How about some more math? He estimates he’s made the trip from his Manhattan district to the state capitol in Albany nearly 1,500 times.

Public media's WAMC in Albany caught up with Gottfried this week.