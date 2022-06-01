© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Politics

Ballot deadline passes with no paperwork from Cuomo

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 1, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT
Andrew Cuomo wearing a navy suit and blue shirt waves, with a white face mask in his other hand and green bushes behind him.
Mike Groll
/
Office of the Governor
Andrew Cuomo resigned as the governor of New York August 23, 2021.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears to have opted against mounting an independent run for his old job — at least for now.

The Democrat had said he was open to running for governor this year, despite resigning from office in August amid allegations he sexually harassed multiple women.

But a 5 p.m. deadline for candidates to collect 45,000 voter signatures to appear on the November general election ballot passed without Cuomo's campaign turning in the nominating petitions.

Cuomo could still get in if his campaign put the paperwork in the mail Tuesday and it arrives by Thursday.

Cuomo's spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Politics WBFO NewsNew York NewsAndrew Cuomo
