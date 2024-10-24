© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Scoreboard - September 6th

By Jack Kreuzer
Published October 24, 2024 at 2:47 PM EDT
THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 6 2024

Friday Night Lights returns Friday, Sept. 6, with Orchard Park traveling to Sweet Home High School for the first football game of the school year. Catch the game Friday at 7 p.m. on WBFO and WNED Create.

The University at Buffalo Bulls (1-0) take on #9 Missouri on the road Saturday at 7pm.

The Buffalo Bills (0-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) for the first game of the 2024 regular season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

In NCAA DI Women’s Soccer, two Big Four matches took place this week. Niagara defeated St. Bonaventure 1-0 on the road on Sunday, while the UB Bulls pulled out a 1-0 victory over Canisius on Wednesday at UB Stadium.

Hockey is just around the corner, and the Buffalo Sabres have announced their theme nights for the 2024-25 season. The Sabres will wear their black and red uniforms 15 times, including six Friday night games at KeyBank Center.

Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of WBFO's 'Friday Night Lights.'
