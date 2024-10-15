Buffalo Toronto Public Media, in collaboration with the University at Buffalo's Department of Theater and Dance, proudly presents a radio play production of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. This hour-long retelling of Washington Irving's timeless classic, adapted by Aaron Mays, brings the tale of Ichabod Crane and the infamous Headless Horseman to life with a rich blend of voice acting, live Foley sound effects, and musical performances.

Recorded in front of a live studio audience at the historic Katherine Cornell Theater in Buffalo, New York, this production transports listeners into the eerie world of Sleepy Hollow. Adding a nostalgic twist, satirical "commercials" are performed during the show’s breaks, paying homage to the golden age of radio dramas.

Get ready for an immersive auditory experience where sounds—dialogue, sound effects, and music—were performed live, making The Legend of Sleepy Hollow a must-listen for fans of classic tales and theatrical storytelling!

This special production is made possible by our members, Mr. Goodbar, and the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.