Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's Director of News and Public Affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
Randy has over 30 years of broadcast news experience, and was recently news director at WHAM-AM in Rochester. Randy has also been news director, writer, announcer, and producer at radio stations in several cities in New York and Connecticut, as well as working as an editor at the NBC Radio Network. He served as past president of the New York State Associated Press Broadcasters' Association, and is currently a member of its Board of Directors.
Randy has also taught journalism to local students, serving as adjunct instructor at SUNY Geneseo and Monroe Community College.
Randy received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from the S. I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, and his Master's degree in Liberal Arts from SUNY Empire State College.
Erie County has moved back into the "medium" risk category for COVID-19, down from the "high" risk level it had been, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The "X" option for licenses, learner's permits and non-driver identification cards is being implemented in conjunction with a state law approved a year ago.
The Smoking and Health Action Coalition, which is part of the American Lung Association, wants to raise awareness about menthol flavoring of tobacco and how it can entice young people to smoke.
Cadence Cardona was one of the organizers, and she said this is the kind of situation that will require more protests to keep this issue in front of the minds of Americans.
James Moore pleaded guilty to 1st degree murder after 14-year-old Pamela Moss of Penfield was raped and murdered in 1962.
Abortion rights supporters rally in downtown Rochester, joined by the NY Health Commissioner and other officialsA rally in downtown Rochester on Saturday in support of abortion rights drew hundreds of people to Parcel 5 including a number of state and local officials, including New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett.
The ban came down from the NYS Gaming Commission on Monday, which noted that Bob Baffert’s 90-day suspension by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission was recently upheld in court.
Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement noting that New Yorkers age 50 years and older who received their first booster at least four months ago are eligible for the shots. Adults 18 - 49 who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their primary vaccine and initial booster dose now may receive a second booster four months after their first booster dose. Also eligible for the second booster are New Yorkers 12 years and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.
Some area universities, businesses and other organizations are working on a technology that could eventually help safeguard people against future pandemics. The approach involves photonics and a portable chip device that researchers at the University of Rochester say could help detect viruses and infections in underserved populations.
A subdued crowd of just over 100 or so people gathered at MLK Park in downtown Rochester Wednesday night to remember Daniel Prude on the second anniversary of his death.