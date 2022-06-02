Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is a general assignment reporter/producer for WXXI News with a background in documentary filmmaking and education.
Noelle worked in Quito, Ecuador, for a Venezuelan media organization during a critical time in the country’s history. She has a nuanced understanding of the need for freedom of the press, and is conversational in Spanish.
Noelle is a BBC Grace Wyndham Goldie scholar and has worked with BBC Radio Wales and the BBC World Service. She received her M.A. in International Journalism from Cardiff University in Wales – one of the top ten ranking journalism schools in the UK. Noelle was awarded the university’s USA Excellence Scholarship in 2016.
She began as an intern at WXXI in 2014.
The Seneca language is on the brink of extinction. It is one of hundreds of Native American languages and cultures that Indian boarding schools sought to annihilate. However, some Seneca people in Western New York are fighting to save their language from oblivion.
Indian boarding schools used abuse and brutal punishment in an attempt to eradicate Indigenous cultures for about 150 years. Now, the Seneca people are reviving their language for future generations.
On Wednesday, a federal investigation into Indian boarding schools revealed damning details of U.S. policies to eradicate Indigenous cultures. Michael Galban’s grandmother, Evelyn Evans Galban, was one of countless children subjected to this.
As students returned to classes on Monday after a week-long break, some may need some additional support from teachers in light of current international events.
Some students with disabilities may see a boost in support this coming year as Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills into law last week that would do just that.
There is currently no single New York state department that assists all people with disabilities. Disability activists are urging state lawmakers to change that by reinstating an Office of the Advocate for Persons with Disabilities.
