Karen DeWittAlbany Reporter
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau Chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 public radio stations in New York State. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
Karen previously worked for WINS Radio, New York, and has written for numerous publications, including Adirondack Life and the Albany newsweekly Metroland.
She is a past recipient of the prestigious Walter T. Brown Memorial award for excellence in journalism, from the Legislative Correspondents Association, and was named Media Person of the Year for 2009 by the Women’s Press Club of New York State.
Karen is a graduate of the State University of New York at Geneseo.
Hochul calls Supreme Court decision a 'grave injustice,' says New Yorkers' right to abortion is protectedNew York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that recent actions in the state will help keep abortion safe, legal and accessible, despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Friday to officially reverse Roe v. Wade.
The bill imposes a moratorium on new and renewed permits at fossil fuel-burning plants used to power computers that generate cryptocurrency by performing complex math. The process, known as proof-of-work, is very energy-intensive.
Gov. Kathy Hochul isn’t saying whether or not she will sign legislation being pushed by environmental advocates dealing with cryptocurrency mining.
NY's legislative session winds down with gun control bills and a first-of-its-kind ban on crypto miningState lawmakers concluded their 2022 session by working to pass several gun control and abortion rights bills, as well as a first-in-the-nation two-year ban on cryptocurrency mining.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that she's putting together a team of independent experts to look into the state’s nursing home policies during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of elderly residents died.
The Adult Survivors Act would offer a one-year window of opportunity for adult victims of sexual harassment and abuse to file a civil lawsuit against an individual or an institution, even if the statute of limitations on the alleged crime has run out
The bill, introduced in the state Senate on Friday evening, would allow a candidate to remove their name from the ballot if they have been arrested and charged with state or federal misdemeanors or felonies, or have been convicted of a crime.
New York voters will likely end up going to the polls three times this year now that the state’s highest court has thrown out new district lines for congressional and state Senate seats and delayed some primaries originally scheduled for June.
The High Court heard an appeal of two lower court rulings, which had struck down the new congressional lines. A mid-level appeals court upheld the new state Senate and Assembly district lines.