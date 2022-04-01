Jon CampbellWNYC and The Gothamist
Jon Campbell covers the New York State Capitol for WNYC and Gothamist. Prior to that, he covered the Capitol for more than a decade for the USA TODAY Network. He has twice earned the Walter T. Brown Memorial Award, an honor given annually by the Legislative Correspondents Association alumni for outstanding state government coverage. Jon grew up in the Buffalo area and graduated from the University at Albany.
There was little consensus among the three Democratic gubernatorial candidates during the first 54 minutes of Tuesday’s tense, hour-long New York primary debate. Then the moderator asked if they believed in ghosts.
Nearly three weeks after the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo and 10 days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, New York state lawmakers passed a sweeping gun control package.
New York policymakers are facing pressure to roll back the changes they made to the state's cash bail system three years ago. Ayesha Rascoe talks with Jon Campbell of WNYC about it.
New York lawmakers appear willing to roll the dice on full-fledged casinos in the New York City area. But they're pushing to make sure that local officials have a say in where they're located.