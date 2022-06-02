Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
Gottfried is retiring from the 75th district this year, ending his run as the longest-serving lawmaker in state history. He was elected at age 23 and just marked his 75th birthday.
On Monday, more than 5,500 New Yorkers were hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest hospitalization since February. Hospitalizations are also on the rise in recent weeks among children, many of whom are still not vaccinated against COVID.
Steck: 'Deeply disturbing' Assembly Judiciary investigation findings parallel James' report into CuomoREPORT JUST RELEASED: Documents and evidence from the aborted impeachment investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are being reviewed by state Assembly Judiciary Committee members in Albany. Democratic State Assemblymember Phil Steck of Colonie is on the Judiciary Committee and spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus about it.
On Wednesday, the baseball world will gather in Cooperstown, NY for the first Hall of Fame induction ceremony in nearly two years. More than 30 Hall of Famers are scheduled to attend the celebration.
Elected to the office three times, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in his final hours in the executive mansion. Cuomo will resign at 11:59 p.m. Monday and hand control of state government to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat. State lawmakers are hoping for a fresh start with the new governor.
David Paterson went from Senate Minority Leader, to Eliot Spitzer’s lieutenant, to governor, at a moment when Andrew Cuomo was the state's attorney general. Paterson spoke with Ian Pickus of public media's WAMC in Albany about the transition of Kathy Hochul from lieutenant to governor.
Sen. Rob Ortt, the North Tonawanda Republican from the 62nd district, was in Afghanistan in 2008 as part of his service with the New York Army National Guard. He served as a combat mentor and advisor to the Afghan National Police in Kandahar City.
State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs says he called the governor Wednesday telling him he must resign after State Attorney Letitia James's report on sexual harassment charges against Cuomo
Two offensive stars of a generation ago were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday. One was nearly unanimous, while the other squeaked by in his...
Democratic New York U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and her Republican challenger Chele Farley debated for the only time before Election Day Thursday.