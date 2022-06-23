North by Northeast
The festival begins on Tuesday, June 14 and runs through Sunday, June 19 in Toronto. The Bridge will have its own performance space on Saturday, June 18 at The Paddock which is one of Toronto's oldest, iconic venues and is in the heart of all the action at 178 Bathurst Avenue - corner of Queen Street West.
We're bringing four artists with us to the festival: Stress Dolls , FARROW , AIRCRAFT , and Grace Greenan.
Over the course of six days, 300+ bands and performers will play in 20+ of Toronto's best clubs!
Discovery is at the core of NXNE and artists including: Billy Talent, The Arkells, Daniel Caesar, Feist, the Weeknd, Sam Roberts, Knaan, Lizzo, the Lumineers and thousands more all played intimate, NXNE gigs early in their careers.
NXNE prioritizes affordability, so a festival pass for the whole week is just $20! Get your tickets here!
Meet the Bands Performing Saturday, June 18 at The Paddock
Stress Dolls
Chelsea began performing using the name Wolf back in 2013, and shortly afterwards formed a band. As time went on the Wolf name became a little confusing for people as there were other bands with the word “wolf” in them and so frequent mix-ups occurred. Thus the name Stress Dolls came to be, followed by the release of a self-titled EP in November 2016.
Over the course of the next few months, Stress Dolls opened at shows for touring artists such as Shonen Knife, We Are Scientists, and USS before deciding to disband. However, Chelsea chose to continue playing and recording under the name Stress Dolls as she liked the name.
Recently, Stress Dolls released the album FORWARD in January 2022. The record features performances by Sally Schaefer (violin), Josh English (drums), TJ Luckman (bass), and Jordan Smith (lead guitar). So far, FORWARD has received press and playlist placements from such blogs as Bad Copy, The Alternative, Tinnitist, The Autumn Roses, and buffaBLOG.
Stress Dolls plays live as both a full band and solo act. For NXNE, Stress Dolls will be playing as a solo act.
Grace Greenan
Unafraid to dive into any genre, Buffalo, NY Singer/Songwriter Grace Greenan celebrates the art of escapism. Indie Pop, Alternative Rock, Hip-Hop, R&B and EDM are just a few genres to describe the avant-garde nature of her music. Attending a small Catholic school in Buffalo, New York her whole childhood, Grace Greenan developed her understanding of songwriting from liturgical and sacred music. Eager to break free from that shell, her love for the grit of Alternative Rock artist like City and Color and The Fray, drive the heartbeat and soul of her music. Fascination with the power of pop artists like Demi Lovato and the heart-breaking ballads of Adele drove the honest but yet ambiguous characters in her projects; which soon developed Hip-Hop and R&B nuances from Kendrick Lamar and Mac Miller. Simply put the foundation of her stories have deep emotional depth and meaning, inspired from a vast variety of genres.
FARROW
Joy is Revolutionary. FARROW is a Rock ‘n Soul band from Buffalo, New York with thought provoking lyrics and infectious melodies. This diverse group of musicians creates songs that make you move to the movement and savor everyday joys like eating a fried pierogi dipped in hot sauce.
Led by producer/bass player André Pilette and singer/lyricist Michael Farrow, the band features Tim Webb on drums, Michael Ruopoli on percussion, Cory Clancy on guitar, Rufus “Breezy” Cole Jr. on keys, and Danielle Johnson on backing vocals.
AIRCRAFT
Aircraft makes its musical home within the overlapping worlds of surf-rock and psychedelia, transmitting melodies that captivate as much as they disorient the minds of those who tune-in. Though the group hails from snowy Buffalo, NY, their music conveys an anomalous sound of sun-soaked euphoria peering through the druggy haze of reverberating guitars and Justin John Smith’s ethereal vocals. It’s the sound that would be bouncing around the helmet of a spaceman who’s landed on the sandy coastline of an uncharted planet. He doesn’t question how he’ll be getting home—or why this beach looks strikingly similar to Buffalo’s outer-harbor—but instead lies down, puts his hands behind his head, and lets the rising tide carry him out into the unknown waters. His helmet covers his face, but you know he’s smiling to himself. He’s listening to Aircraft.