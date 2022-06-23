North by Northeast

Meet the Bands Performing Saturday, June 18 at The Paddock

Stress Dolls

Chelsea began performing using the name Wolf back in 2013, and shortly afterwards formed a band. As time went on the Wolf name became a little confusing for people as there were other bands with the word “wolf” in them and so frequent mix-ups occurred. Thus the name Stress Dolls came to be, followed by the release of a self-titled EP in November 2016.

Over the course of the next few months, Stress Dolls opened at shows for touring artists such as Shonen Knife, We Are Scientists, and USS before deciding to disband. However, Chelsea chose to continue playing and recording under the name Stress Dolls as she liked the name.

Recently, Stress Dolls released the album FORWARD in January 2022. The record features performances by Sally Schaefer (violin), Josh English (drums), TJ Luckman (bass), and Jordan Smith (lead guitar). So far, FORWARD has received press and playlist placements from such blogs as Bad Copy, The Alternative, Tinnitist, The Autumn Roses, and buffaBLOG.

Stress Dolls plays live as both a full band and solo act. For NXNE, Stress Dolls will be playing as a solo act.