Mindful Music
Mindful Music

Mindful Music | Dévah Quartet

Published September 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
Dévah Quartet

In this episode of Mindful Music, Host Karl Shallowhorn sits down with two members of the Dévah Quartet, Liza McLellan and Moira Burke! Dévah recently released their third studio album, Prometheus (2022), just on the heels of their second album, 2112 (2020), and features a full-length instrumental tribute to Canadian icon RUSH's suite of the same name.

As a multi-genre string quartet, Dévah has held residencies at the University of Toronto's New Music Festival and at San Jacinto College in Texas, where they have performed works on acoustic and electric instruments and provided masterclasses and composer workshops.

Dévah Quartet

Liza McLellan – Cello, Electric Cello, and Vocals

Emily Hau - Violin, Electric Violin, and Vocals

Sharon Lee - Violin, Viola, Electric 5-string Violin/Viola and Vocals

Moira Burke - Viola, Violin, Electric 5-string Violin/Viola and Vocals

Listen to the Dévah Quartet Playlist:

