Mindful Music | Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth

Published September 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth

Karl Shallowhorn sits down for an inspirational conversation with Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, who leads the Knowledge and Advising Department at JED, a non-profit organization equipped with clinicians and public health experts who provide guidance on how individuals, families, schools, communities, media, and other youth-serving organizations can take actions to protect the mental health of teens and young adults. The organization works at reducing the risks of suicide, including ensuring that all young people are being served in data-informed and culturally responsive ways.

Much of Dr. Erickson-Schroth’s career has focused on LGBTQ mental health, and she currently sees clients at Hetrick-Martin Institute for LGBTQIA+ Youth. Dr. Erickson-Schroth is the editor of “Trans Bodies, Trans Selves,” a resource guide written by and for trans communities.

Listen to Laura's Playlist:

