Mindful Music | The Rev. Dr. John C. Dorhauer

The Rev. Dr. John C. Dorhauer, author and theologian, currently serves as ninth General Minister and President of the United Church of Christ.

On October 17, 2014, Dorhauer conducted the first legal same-sex wedding in the state of Arizona when he performed the wedding service of David Laurence and Kevin Patterson. He is a recipient of Eden Seminary’s Shalom award, given by vote of the student body for a lifetime commitment to peace and justice. Rev. Dorhauer just completed his term as Chair of the National Council of Churches (NCC), and co-chaired the NCC’s United to End Racism campaign. He has been identified by the Center for American Progress as one of the religious leaders to watch.