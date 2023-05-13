Mindful Music | Pastor George Nichols

In this episode of Mindful Music host Karl Shallowhorn talks with Rev. George Nichols, pastor of Lincoln United Methodist Church and the executive director of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity. As we approach the anniversary of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14, George talks about how it affected him and the Black Community. He also discussed his passion for raising awareness of mental health and fighting stigma.

