Bailey Avenue’s new look is getting a gateway arch

A $12 million public investment could lead to a dramatic facelift for Buffalo’s University District. That’s the hope from city and business leaders as they announced a welcoming “University District” gateway double-sided arch, located on Bailey Avenue near Winspear Avenue. The $500,000 project was announced by Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon, Erie County Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard, and Councilman Rasheed N.C. Wyatt. St. Jean Tard say it’s impact could be huge.

“This project will be welcoming. It's going to have a sense of pride. When you drive down Bailey Avenue, you'll see ‘’Welcome to University district’,” St. Jean Tard said.

The project will focus on several blocks from Winspear Avenue South to Kensington Avenue, and include millions for street repairs, historical markers, new trash cans, and new greenery. Scanlon says the intent is to revive the Bailey Avenue business district much like projects in other neighborhoods.

“You've seen this recipe for success in other areas of the city, but now we just got to duplicate it here,” Scanlon said.

The Archway should be finished by the end of the year or early 2026. Streetscape work is expected to start this year.