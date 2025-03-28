Time to play ball again in downtown Buffalo

The weather still felt like it was early November, but that didn’t stop fans of the Buffalo Bisons from making their way to Sahlen Field for the team’s March 28 season opener.

For many long-time Bisons’ fans, the nearly 50-degree weather was downright balmy compared to some season openers played under frigid conditions and sometimes, even a snowflake or two.

Pat Polaski came from Dunkirk with his two grandsons to take in the home opener.

“The smell of the grass is nice. Well, no smell of the green grass today. But yeah, even without it, it’s just nice being out,” Polaski said.

Sitting 10 rows from the visiting dug out along the ballpark’s first base side, was Dick and Mary Whitford. The East Aurora couple are long-time Bisons’ season ticket holders and big baseball fans. The couple was more than ready for the new season.

“Compared to previous years, this is warm,” Mary Whitford said.

The Bisons won game one of their opening series versus the Rochester Redwings 6-2.