From homeless and sleeping on the floor to living in a new house

For Habitat for Humanity, Yaritza Vazquez’s story is the definition of their mission of helping people get on their financial feet and into a new home.

Vazquez came to Buffalo in 2011 from her native Puerto Rico to help her daughter. She had no home, no job, and barely understood the English language.

Yet fast forward 14 years and Vazquez, a 45-year-old single mother, works for the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority and is the proud owner of a three-bedroom, 1,500-square-foot house on Zenner Street.

Joy doesn’t begin to describe Vazquez’s emotions as she and Habitat for Humanity officials marked the official opening of her new house.

“For those single moms who think they can’t go through this process, I just let them know that there are a lot of resources. Never give up, and you're going to make your dream come true. This is my house,” Vazquez said.

Since its inception 40 years ago, Habitat for Humanity has built 377 homes in Buffalo - all on vacant lots.

Jim Montour, Habitat Director of Development and Communications, says the organization is on pace to have its 400th house built by mid-fall.

While the homes are built - typically during an 18-month period - with a small army of volunteers, the new homeowner is expected to put in at least 400 hours of “sweat equity” during the construction period.

Montour said the big payoff is emotional.

Habitat has six more houses under construction. The organization builds between 10 and 15 houses each year. Each has its own “feel-good" story.

“Each and every one of them is unique. Each family has their own story, their own triumphs, and we've been along with them through this entire ride, so it means a lot to us as well,” Montour said.

But, to Vazquez, the house means so very much, more than words can describe, she said.

“You just have to keep with faith and a little resilience to keep moving forward,” Vazquez said.

Or, as she says, “Welcome Home.”