There’s more - a lot more - to the Electric Avenue deal besides the real estate transaction

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published March 27, 2025 at 4:50 PM EDT
The Electric Avenue building on East Mohawk Street could find new life as a mixed-use development.
Jim Fink
/
WBFO News
The Electric Avenue building on East Mohawk Street could find new life as a mixed-use development.

When it comes to downtown development, most of the major players are established names—figures like Douglas Jemal, Paul Ciminelli, Rocco Termini, and Carl Paladino.

But with their recent purchases of Mohawk Place and Electric Avenue, a younger development team is stepping into the spotlight. Frank DiMaria Jr. and Bernice Radle, both millennials, are leading efforts to restore two adjacent buildings that date back to between 1897 and 1900.

The success of the Mohawk Place and Electric Avenue adjoining properties could help set the stage for others to follow and help rejuvenate the central business district.

Radle and DiMaria’s Mohawk Forever LLC paid $400,000 for the four-story Electric Avenue building at 51 East Mohawk Street. That follows last month’s purchase of the Mohawk Place building for $175,000.

While Mohawk Place is set to reopen as a live music venue, plans for Electric Avenue are still in development. DiMaria says a mixed-use concept, including apartments on the upper floors, is under consideration.

“There are so many neglected buildings in Buffalo, and it's a shame, because of the cultural significance and historical significance, and if we can be a little part of bringing them back to life, I think that's super cool. Definitely part of our mission,” DiMaria said.

The project comes as Douglas Jemal refines plans for what he’s calling "The Electric Village," a major redevelopment effort spanning Ellicott, Huron, and Washington streets.

DiMaria says the two East Mohawk buildings are within that footprint, but their redevelopment is entirely independent of Jemal’s project.

“For us, we're just kind of racing our own race and having our own little slice, and if any other developer wants to contribute to the cultural forwarding of Buffalo and the revitalization of downtown, we welcome them into the conversation. So, I think everyone should have a hand in it,” DiMaria said.

And he believes these projects could inspire other younger developers to get involved in Buffalo’s evolving downtown landscape.

Mohawk Place is on track to reopen this summer, while redevelopment of the Electric Avenue building could be completed by 2026.
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
