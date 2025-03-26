© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media

State Republicans speak out against proposed HEAT Act

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT
The New York State Capitol Building in Albany.
Vaughn Golden
/
WSKG News
The New York State Capitol Building in Albany.

State Republicans and energy representatives are speaking up with concerns about the Home Energy Affordable Transfer Act.

There will be devastating ramifications for utility workers if the HEAT Act passes and natural gas gets completely phased out, State Senator Mario Mattera said.

“You're just taking their careers away from them, and they're being forced into having new careers," he said. "Workers like those from the IBEW Local Union 1049, utility workers (many of whom) I stood with this weekend as the fight for a fair contract with that grid. These workers have been there in times of emergency, in times of danger.”

The HEAT Act remains under discussion as part of ongoing talks before New York passes its state budget.
Tags
Local WBFO News
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone