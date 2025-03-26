© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media

Shea’s Smith Theatre may grow by leaps and bounds

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published March 26, 2025 at 6:13 PM EDT
Shea’s Smith Theatre, in the foreground, may be adding five floors of apartments and lofts as part of a $25 million project
Jim Fink
/
WBFO News
Shea’s Smith Theatre, in the foreground, may be adding five floors of apartments and lofts as part of a $25 million project

While much of the focus of Shea’s Performing Arts Center expansion has been on the main theater itself and its 710 Theatre, there are plans now underway for a major change to Shea’s Smith Theatre as well.

Work has already started on the nearly $5 million worth of renovation work at the Shea’s 710 Theatre, and the $15 million, 20,000-square-foot expansion of Shea’s Performing Arts Center could start later this year.

Under consideration is a project that could both stabilize the circa-1910 era Smith Theatre and also add five floors to house a series of apartments and artists’ lofts whose tenants could be visiting performers and crew members from touring productions at one of the three Shea’s downtown Theatre District venues.

If that Smith Theatre expansion moves forward, it will increase Shea’s ongoing renovation projects from the $30 million range to the $50 million range.

Shea’s President and CEO Brian Higgins is confident the complete expansion project will move forward.

“We're looking to raise $50 million, Shea’s Smith has to be addressed, given its age, and given its structural challenges,” Higgins said.

Higgins says repairs and renovations to the Smith Theatre are not something that can be pushed off and down the road. The two-story buildings definitely need some TLC.

“We don't know what residential form it will take, but we're thinking that if we're going to be doing reconstruction in the building anyhow, there's precedent for it. I mentioned the building on Elmwood Avenue between Bidwell and Potomac, which gives you a sense of what is possible. Now we may not go up, but we're going to have to address the problem of the existing structure,” Higgins said.

Shea’s attracts more than 350,000 people into downtown Buffalo annually and has a yearly economic impact of at least $100 million in the central business district, according to data compiled by the theater.

The goal is to increase the number of patrons visiting one of the Shea’s theaters and to increase its impact not only on downtown but the entire region. One example is having MusicalFare anchor the 710 Theatre with more than 100 performances annually - that alone could bring in at least another 30,000 people into the Theatre District and downtown, with many coming from the suburbs.

Higgins’ goal is to have Shea’s in use at least 300 days a year. He thinks spinoff programming benefits will run deep.

The Shea’s 710 Theatre renovations should be completed by September.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsShea’s Smith TheatreBuffalo's Theatre DistrictBuffalo's downtown
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
See stories by Jim Fink
Related Content
  • A rendering of what the exterior of Shea's 710 theatre will look like after the announced upgrades.
    Local
    $5 million in upgrades on the way for Shea's 710 theatre
    Michael Loss
    Shea’s Performing Arts Center has announced a $5 million project to improve accessibility and enhance the visitor experience at Shea’s 710 Theatre. Additions to the site include the creation of a two-story lounge and cabaret, a handicap accessible multipurpose room, and a new seasonal patio on Main Street.
Load More