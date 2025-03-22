© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media

Buffalo Public Schools facing lowered deficit, but jobs and schools still at risk

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner
Published March 22, 2025 at 10:22 AM EDT
Superintendent Tonja Williams Knight speaks at a podium on the left side of the stage. There's an American flag and yellow and blue balloons behind her. Several people are sitting in the audience, with their backs to the camera. The Buffalo Public Schools logo is projected on a screen in the background, with the words "2024 State of Schools Address" written above it in yellow text.
Grant Ashley
/
WBFO News
BPS Superintendent Tonja Williams Knight delivering her State of the Schools Address back in August of 2024. She's leaving her position at the end of the school year, and as they look for a replacement, the district is facing hard financial decisions ahead.

Buffalo Public Schools is in a financial situation where it’s reporting a $73.5 million deficit.

However District Chief Financial Officer Jim Barnes said it's substantially lower than what was approved in the current budget by the school board.

“Our approved budget was for an $83.5 million deficit," said Barnes. "I produce quarterly reports of actual financial results, plus a projection for the remainder of the year. At the end of the second quarter, my projection showed we'll have a $73.5 million deficit. So that's better than the approved budget."

BPS has a $400 million reserve, which is where money is being drawn from to close this deficit. But if the district continues to rely on this, Barnes believes it could have major implications.

Last year the district already laid off 30 staff, did not fill dozens of positions after retirements, and put a hiring freeze on almost 200 vacancies. Barnes said going forward, staffing is still something they’re looking at from a financial perspective.

“It was a two year plan," he said of the last round of job losses. "So next year, '25-'26? No, we need to now review all the staffing at all the schools once again and cut where we can in terms of retirements and vacancies. So there's still going to be a robust review of our staffing levels.”

Closing schools is also something that is on the table. As current BPS Superintendent Tonja Williams Knight nears retirement, it’ll be a challenge left for whoever succeeds her. Barnes said incorporating data will be an important tool.

“Enrollments, contract cost increases, benefit cost increases over a multi-year projection that takes our current decisions and shows their impact on our fund balance," said the finance chief. "For example, $83.5 million deficit. Well, you couldn't do that every year, you'd run out of fund balance. So issues that have to be addressed in this updated four year plan? We have to fix the structural deficits. We cannot keep reporting $83 million deficits, and we have to close schools.”

The new school budget is expected some time in May.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsBuffalo Public Schools District
Ryan Zunner
Ryan Zunner first joined WBFO in the summer of 2018 as an intern, before working his way up to Junior Reporter by 2021. He re-joined the team in 2024 as a Multimedia Reporter to lead the Indigenous Affairs Beat, and to serve as host of 'All Things Considered.' Zunner is an enrolled Oneida member of the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
Related Content
Load More