Lackawanna mayor sees economic progress in state of city

Even with the scrapping of a proposed apartment complex by developer Douglas Jemal, the city of Lackawanna is seeing significant economic development. Maybe more than most realize.

When putting together her annual “State of the City” report, Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo was struck by just how much progress has been made—not just in the past year, but in the post-pandemic years overall.

She said private-sector investments in Lackawanna have surpassed $250 million, with new national franchises like Taco Bell and Domino’s opening, and the $78 million Deckorators project progressing.

There are also plans for new housing developments, including a project on a two-acre site along Dona Street.

So, what’s driving development in Lackawanna? Mayor Iafallo says business owners are feeling more comfortable investing in the city.

"We've got a few companies that moved their headquarters from West Seneca, from Depew, from Buffalo, into Lackawanna because of the tax rate, because of the friendliness," said Iafallo. "You know coming to the city actually talking to me in person, going through zoning and planning with ease. They're welcomed here."

Of course, not every project moves forward. Iafallo said the joint decision to scrap Douglas Jemal’s proposed apartment complex on Ridge Road had more to do with national economic conditions than anything else.

"We just could not come together as a time frame due to what the climate is out there, [such as] interest rates," she said of the scrapped project. "And we actually tried to help him and called banks and credit unions and everything to try to help him secure money, and everything he told us was accurate. It was hard to come up with the money."

But despite setbacks, growth continues. Lackawanna is working with the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to expand Renaissance Commerce Park along Route 5.

The city's Economic Development Director Charles Clark said he’s never been busier.

"Whether it be small businesses that support activity in the commerce park or whether it be medium-sized businesses like Flexlume, or Empire Building Diagnostics, or Buffalo Felt, these companies see the activity that's happening at the commerce park," Clark said. "While these projects may not be the scale of the commerce park, they see vibrancy."

And it’s not just private investment fueling change. The city is launching an $18.5 million project to build a new city hall and tear down the unpopular 1960s-era orange addition to its current municipal building.

There are also upgrades to Veteran’s Stadium and a new Franklin Playground splash park.

Mayor Iafallo believes this is just the beginning.

"We openly said that Lackawanna was now open for business as a friendly community," said the mayor. "We made sure that going through zoning and planning would be an easy process, that you were welcomed here. In less than a year we've seen business come, and more businesses coming each year.

With 30 months left for her in the mayors office, Iafallo remains optimistic about Lackawanna’s future.