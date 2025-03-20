Canadian Beat: Canada condemns China for execution of four Canadian citizens on drug-related charges

Canada is condemning China for the execution of four Canadians convicted on drug-related charges.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa has confirmed the executions and says Beijing had solid evidence, and the crimes committed by the Canadians were clear.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she’s been following the cases closely for months.

"I was even in contact last week with a team in China and Ottawa that was supporting the families through these difficult moments. And we will continue to engage with China—not only to strongly condemn but also to ask for leniency for other Canadians facing similar situations,” Joly said.

Joly says the families have asked the government not to release personal details or identities, but we do know all four were dual citizens.

In defending their prosecution and execution, China says it applies its laws strictly and considers drug-related crimes severe, warranting harsh penalties.

Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat detained in China for more than 1,000 days until his release in 2021, calls the executions tragic – and also a shift.

"It’s not surprising that China would execute people. But what is unusual is executing foreign citizens—it hasn’t done that in recent years. That makes this a relatively extreme move, especially given China’s sensitivity to international perceptions,” Kovrig said.

Kovrig says this signals the kind of image Beijing wants to project on the world stage. Canada’s relationship with China has been strained since Kovrig and another Canadian, Michael Spavor, were detained on national security charges.