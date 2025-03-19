Years in the making, South Buffalo finally gets a new firehouse

The Seneca/Southside firehouse is now open after years of planning by the city of Buffalo. The firehouse will be home to Engine 25, Ladder 10, and the 6th Battalion Chief and features 21st-century amenities needed for modern fire services.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said its opening is a major psychological lift for the firefighters assigned to the tight-knit South Buffalo community.

“I mean, we knew what was going to happen. There were from fits and starts at the beginning,” said Renaldo. “Construction started pretty much during the COVID era. So, we had to pause. We had some issues with materials, and with workers, and that slowed things. So, a bit so it is a relief to finally get to the finish line.”

Work began more than four years ago, which included demolishing the old firehouse. Crews were housed in another station but began returning over the weekend.

Officials say Seneca/Southshore is one of the busiest out of 19 firehouses.