Milk-Bone's $52 million project a big treat for Buffalo’s East Side

Rising consumer sales of Milk-Bone’s “Soft ’N Chewy” dog treats are prompting owner J.M. Smucker Co. to invest $52.6 million in upgrading its longstanding Buffalo plant.

The investment - most of which will be in the form of new processing equipment in the 550,000-square-foot Urban Street plant - not only cements Milk-Bone's manufacturing presence in Buffalo but also represents one of the largest private sector-backed investments in the city’s East Side.

Buffalo was selected for the renovation project over other company-owned plants in Topeka, Kansas, and Decatur, Alabama

Additionally, the renovation project secures the jobs of the 280 people who work at the plant. Milk-Bone will be creating at least 17 new jobs because of the renovations and growing demand for its dog treats.

Taken together, the project is considered a major economic development win for Buffalo and the region, Brenda McDuffie, Erie County Industrial Development Agency chairperson told WBFO’s Jim Fink.

“It is a part of the community on the East Side of Buffalo that’s been left for many years with disinvestment, so the fact that this company has been able to thrive is a beacon of hope for the community,” McDuffie said.

Part of the renovation project includes J.M. Smucker investing $10.2 million in building an expansion of the plant’s refrigeration section.

The Urban Street plant, which dates back to 1900, has been home to a dog treat operation since 1925 when National Biscuit Co. made canine food products there.

Brenda McDuffie said the plant’s legacy should not be taken for granted,

“The spill-off benefits to our community as a contributing member to the tax base is why we continue to offer incentives through the ECIDA,” McDuffie said.

The plant has a big spin-off in the community. According to documents filed with the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, the plant provides at least $28 million annually to local vendors and suppliers.

That is a big factor, Brenda McDuffie said.

“For us it means that we have a locally owned homegrown business that has decided to expand in this community,” McDuffie said.

More than 95 percent of the dog treats made at the plant end up going to stores and vendors outside of New York State,

The renovations are slated to start in May and should be completed by April 2027.