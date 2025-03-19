Aircraft repair service takes off with a little help from the NCIDA

A Town of Niagara start-up that focuses on maintenance and repairs to small, privately-owned aircraft in the region is getting a boost from a microloan program run by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency. The firm, Falcon Aircraft Maintenance LLC, will operate out of the Niagara Falls International Airport.

NCIDA Executive Director Andrea Klyczek says Falcon has been approved for a $30,000 loan to begin operations.

“It's wonderful to be able to help some of the smaller businesses in the communities, and oftentimes those are the ones that are so small that they can't take advantage of some of the larger incentives. So, we're hoping that we can work with them to kind of take them to the next level,” Klyczek said.

The NCIDA’s microloan program is designed for small start-ups. Currently, the region only has two other firms that specialize in maintenance and repairs to small aircraft. Creating over half-year backlogs. Falcon could be another case study for how the NCIDA microloan program does aid start-ups.

“Every time we get a micro-grant, the need is overwhelming, and we have a list a mile long for startups and small businesses, so we're happy to be able to fill that need as best we can,” Klyczek said.

Falcon begins operations this spring.