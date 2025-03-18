Niagara Falls expanding restaurant options, first NYS Church's Chicken

Niagara Falls' restaurant scene has grown significantly in recent years, giving visitors more options in recent years. Now, even more eateries are on the way, and that’s good news for the city’s tourism industry.

Binational entrepreneur Muhammed Shoaib has opened eight franchised restaurants in Niagara Falls in recent years — all within sight of the state park and the famous falls.

Now, he’s looking to add three more, including the state’s first Church’s Chicken, along with a Carvel ice cream shop and a Jamba Juice outlet. Those projects represent a nearly $900,000 investment, which Shoaib will discuss with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on March 19.

John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA, said more restaurant choices are key for visitors.

"We had food trucks on Old Falls Street because we didn't have enough brick and mortar restaurants," Percy said. "And now we are getting things from Muhammed [Shoaib] and others, we no longer need the food trucks to fill in the voids or the gaps."

Food is just as important as attractions, Percy said—especially for families with young children and international tourists.

Tourism in Niagara Falls and Niagara County continues to grow, even in the post-pandemic era.

A Longwoods International survey, commissioned by Percy’s agency, showed tourism’s economic impact in the city and county jumped from $451 million in 2010 to $1.08 billion in 2023.

Niagara Falls now averages more than 8 million visitors each year. That growing market is fueling Shoaib’s aggressive expansion, he told WBFO.

And while many tourists do seek out local restaurants, Percy said national chains still have a strong appeal.

"I think what it does is provide really just a plethora of options, you know, that are available to that wide swath of audience that we have here, from domestic to international," said Percy. "I think that allows certain price points, certain comfortableness with menus, or comfortableness with a recognizable chain."

Shoaib said all three of his newest restaurants should be open by late spring.