Marrano's new $25 million bet on Clarence

At a time when there is scattered new, single-family homes being developed in Erie County, one of the region’s home builders - Marrano Homes - is moving forward with the first phase of a Clarence subdivision that will see 31 new houses built, beginning later this year.

One of the busiest intersections in Clarence - the corner of Harris Hill and Greiner Roads - could be welcoming a new neighbor, or more accurately several new neighbors.

That’s because, in just a few weeks, Marrano Homes will start work on the first phase of the upscale Woodland Hills subdivision, a project that will see 31 single-family home lots developed in its first phase and, potentially, another 48 homes in later phases.

Just in the first phase alone, Woodland Hills represents at least $25 million in new home sales.

Marrano Vice President Dave DePaolo explains why Marrano considers Clarence one of its development sweet spots.

“Well, we've been looking forward to having a good-sized subdivision in the town of Clarence for several years now, and Woodland Hills will give us the opportunity to set up shop for several years and a great location, close to Transit Road and a great school system,” DePaolo said.

The houses will average 3,000-square-feet and prices will range from the $700,000 to more than $900,000, depending final design and finishes according to DePaolo.

Woodland Hills will help fill the void where the number of new single-family homes coming online in Erie County remains in short supply, especially in the upper end of the market.

Clarence is a big mover in the local housing market. Last year, 28 single family homes in Clarence sold for more than $1 million - that’s 34 percent of the 83 homes in Erie County that went for more than $1 million.

This year five of the 8 houses that sold for more than $1 million were in Clarence.

“There's a lot to be said for being in that neighborhood near Sheridan, Transit, and Greiner, and having the advantage of being in the Clarence schools,” DePaolo said.

Construction on the first homes will begin this spring including a Woodland Hills model. The first new residents will likely be in their new homes by later this year or early 2026.