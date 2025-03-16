WNY under high wind and thunderstorm alerts for St. Patrick's Day weekend

While many Western New Yorkers continue their St. Patrick's Day celebrations through Monday, much of the area is under a high wind and thunderstorm alert.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 3:30 p.m. for eastern Wyoming, southeastern Cattaraugus, Livingston, Allegany, and southwestern Ontario counties. At 3:01 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Cuba, NY, 13 miles northwest of Wellsville and moving northeast at 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm was also located around Warsaw at a similar time. A large sever thunderstorm was spotted by NWS Buffalo extending from Newfane to Lockport, all the way to Lackawanna.

With wind gusts as high as 60 mph in those areas and periods of heavy rain, forecasters warn of damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail is also likely, roughly estimated under .75 inches.

National Weather Service The radar conditions from the National Weather Service Buffalo office around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

While the chances of a tornado are only rated as "possible," the National Weather Service reminds that if you spot a tornado, get into a basement or small central room of a sturdy structure.

A wind advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday evening for Niagara, Orleans, northern Erie, and Genesee counties. Sustained winds 20 to 30 mph, and gusts as high as 50 mph.

For information about power outages and estimated restoration times, NYSEG customers can visit here, and National Grid customers can visit here.