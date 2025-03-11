Downtown parking ramps to get much-needed renovations this summer

The renovations at the four downtown ramps are part of a long-standing practice by Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps to keep the facilities in good working order.

But, even with the work starting this spring, it should not negatively impact parking options at any of the four ramps, BCAR officials promise.

Some of the work was mandated by virtue of a state inspection; others were just routine maintenance.

All of it is part of an $11 million, multi-year, multi-based initiative by Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps, said BCAR Executive Director Sam Iraci.

“Some of these repairs are a result of work identified as preventive maintenance; work identified by our engineers that were done in a requirement by the State of New York. They did a structural inspection of all the ramps, so they identified some preventive maintenance work to address issues before they become bigger issues, to stay ahead of the curve,” Iraci said.

First up will be work at the 1,400-spot Augsburger Ramp along Franklin Street, followed by work at the 1,200-spot Fernbach Ramp on Pearl Street and then the 1,800-space Adams Ramp on Washington Street.

Last up will be work at the 750-spot Turner Ramp just off Niagara Square and opposite Buffalo City Hall.

Work includes repairs to concrete decks, stairwell repair, and other preventive maintenance.

Iraci says more importantly, very few parking spaces - if any - may be impacted during the renovation work.

“All of those firms are experienced in working in ramps, but also in working with us on staging the work so that it causes minimal inconvenience to customers as far as the number of parking spaces and internal traffic flow,” Iraci said.

Iraci also said downtown workers, residents in the central business district, and downtown visitors will not have a problem finding a spot in one of the four ramps while the renovations are underway.

Work will start at the Augsburger Ramp in the next few weeks.