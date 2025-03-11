© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

City of Buffalo prepares for St. Patrick's Day weekend

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner
Published March 11, 2025 at 3:29 PM EDT
Ryan Zunner
/
WBFO
As part of kicking off St. Patrick's Day festivities in Buffalo, Acting Mayor Scanlon and other representatives from Buffalo's Irish community raised the flag of Ireland in front of city hall.

The city of Buffalo is gearing up for not just one, but its two annual Saint Patrick’s Day parades this weekend.

The Old Neighborhood parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday this year, as opposed to noon. Closures on South Park Avenue, Elk, Smith, Hamburg and South Streets will begin at 9 a.m.

Then on Sunday, the downtown parade begins at noon and goes until 5 p.m. Set up and closures for that one begins at 7 a.m., along Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said it’s a time not only for fun, but appreciation of Irish heritage and impacts on the region.

"Irish immigrants and people of Irish descent have played a significant role in shaping our city, our city's infrastructure. Physically, but also the economy and our civic life," said Scanlon. "Serving as police officers, elected officials, laborers, building the Erie Canal, things of that nature. So we've contributed a great deal to life here in Buffalo in the past, right up to present day."

Father David Richards is serving as grand marshal of the downtown parade, appointed by the United Irish American Association.

"At the end of the day, I think it's about faith, family and fun, right? We're celebrating a wonderful saint that brought a lot of people to God over in Ireland," said Richards. "I think about the city of Buffalo being a big, happy family. So it's an opportunity for all of us to get together as family and friends, and then finally, have some fun."

City officials encourage paradegoers to arrive early for ample parking.
Ryan Zunner
Ryan Zunner first joined WBFO in the summer of 2018 as an intern, before working his way up to Junior Reporter by 2021. He re-joined the team in 2024 as a Multimedia Reporter to lead the Indigenous Affairs Beat, and to serve as host of 'All Things Considered.' Zunner is an enrolled Oneida member of the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
