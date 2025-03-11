© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo police and firefighters receive Coast Guard award

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jamal Harris
Published March 11, 2025 at 5:06 PM EDT
Jamal Harris
/
WBFO
Buffalo Police and Fire leaders accepting their award from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Numerous City of Buffalo firefighters and police officers received awards from the U.S. Coast Guard for their work in preparing the city for last year’s total solar eclipse. U.S Coast Guard Captain Mark Kuperman said it’s an award not given out lightly.

“For this particular award, it's called a special operations service ribbon. It is recognized for non-combat meritorious service requiring approval from a three star Admiral, and in this case, a three star admiral who oversees United States maritime operations and law enforcement for half of the globe.”

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon who was also in attendance for the award ceremony further echoed the captain’s sentiments saying “This isn’t something just handed out to anyone”. He further went on to express his gratitude for the widespread collaboration effort it took to provide a “well organized experience”.

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Mark Kuperman (far
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Mark Kuperman (far left) and Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon (far right) bestowing an awardee with an citation of appreciation.

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S won’t be until 2044, however a lunar eclipse will be visible across the nation starting Thursday night going into early Friday morning.
Eclipse 2024
Jamal Harris
Jamal Harris Jr. joined the WBFO news team in October of 2024. He serves as the local host for NPR’s “All Things Considered” as well as contributing to the Disabilities Beat.
