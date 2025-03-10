© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Is Shark Girl on the move again?

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published March 10, 2025 at 2:51 PM EDT
Shark Girl by Casey Riordan
Jim Fink
/
WBFO News
Shark Girl by Casey Riordan

The projected May opening of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.’s new Canalside Gateway Building will give Shark Girl a multi-story neighbor. But will Shark Girl have to move because of the new building?

The ECHDC doesn’t want to move Shark Girl from her perch overlooking the historically aligned downtown canals and destination, and that’s not in their game plan, but Mark Wendel, agency president, hasn’t completely ruled out a slight shift for the beloved sculpture.

"She is going to be shifted a little bit in the area where she is right now," Wendel said.

Shark Girl remains a big Canalside draw and is, in many respects, the face of Canalside.

The new gateway building will be anchored by a visitors' center and offices.
