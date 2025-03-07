Sabres Acquire Norris for Cozens on Deadline Day

The Buffalo Sabres made one of the most notable trades on the NHL's Trade Deadline day, sending 23-year-old center Dylan Cozens to Ottawa in exchange for 25-year-old center Josh Norris as part of a larger package.

Included in the trade were Buffalo native defenseman Dennis Gilbert and a 2026 second round draft choice being sent to the Senators, while Buffalo also acquired 24-year-old defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker.

For both teams, this move shakes up the core of each team's offensive group. Both centers have struggled recently, after posting career season outputs at least two years ago. Both Cozens and Norris are signed to long-term contracts, with Norris at just under $8 Million per year for the next six seasons, and Cozens at just over $7 Millions per year for the next six seasons.

Statistically speaking, Cozens has been more of a playmaker offensively, while Norris has become a top finisher as a shot taker in the NHL. It's Norris' lack of production in the defensive zone lately that had pushed the Ottawa management to send him south of the border.

The 6'2 Norris has posted 20 goals this season, which has him ranked third on the Sabres behind Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. Norris is a Michigan native who was drafted in the first round by Ottawa back in 2017.

Benard-Docker is a 24-year-old defenseman and is also a former first round draftee, in 2018. "JBD" was consistently in the Senators lineup last season, playing 78 games with just a hair under 16 minutes on ice per game. This year, however, the right-shot d-man has only played 25 games, allotted just 13 minutes per contest.

Buffalo and Ottawa will meet two more times this regular season, with the Senators in the heat of a playoff push. The Sabres will host the Sens on March 25th, before the season series shifts to Canada's capital on April 1st.