Federal REAL ID deadline is nearing

The Department of Motor Vehicles is advising New Yorkers to update their IDs to a REAL ID or Enhanced ID. Starting May 7th, 2025, REAL ID will be the preferred form of identification for those visiting a secure federal facility and for domestic flights. Enhanced IDs and passports are also acceptable forms of identification when flying.

REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 as a reaction to 9/11. Representative Jim Sensenbrenner introduced the Real ID Act in February 2005, and it was soon signed into law by President George W. Bush on May 11, 2005. Twenty years later, it’s just now going into effect after several major delays. The Department of Homeland Security believes REAL ID-compliant drivers licenses helps ensure documents are more consistent and secure.

With deadlines two months away, New Yorkers are now encouraged by the New York State DMV to visit a branch office to get a REAL ID even if their license, permit, or non-driver ID not yet due for renewal.

On May 7, 2025, standard IDs will only be eligible for driving and general identification purposes. REAL IDs will be used domestically for federal purposes like entering a federal building or military base, and flying.

REAL IDs are the same price as standard IDs, but Enhanced IDs are slightly more expensive with a $30 fee. Minors under 18 do not need to provide identification cards as long as the adult present has theirs.

When applying for a REAL ID applicants will need documentation of full name, date of birth, social security number, two proofs of address, and some applicants may also need information about their immigration status.

To get more information on REAL ID visit your local DMV office or https://dmv.ny.gov/.