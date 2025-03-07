© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Authorities announce charges in Allentown double murder

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner
Published March 7, 2025 at 5:39 PM EST
Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon was joined by Erie County DA Michael Keane and members of the Buffalo Police Department, plus Fillmore District Councilman Mitch Nowakowski. They announced first-degree and second-degree murder charges against Bryan Chiclana, who's accused of breaking into and killing Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto in their Allentown home on March 4, 2025.
Authorities have now formally charged a suspect in the Tuesday double murder of prominent Allentown artists and advocates Mickey Harmon and partner Jordan Celotto.

Bryan Chiclana was charged with two counts of second degree murder, and one count of first degree murder following his discharge from ECMC. Chiclana was transported there under police supervision after cutting himself with a knife when officers arrived to the couple's St. Louis Place home.

Police accuse Chiclana of trying to break into several houses and cars in Harmon and Celotto’s neighborhood, before ultimately breaking into theirs, allegedly killing them in their basement.

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane called it a true nightmare.

"I think it's sufficient to say at this point in time, he [Chiclana] clearly unlawfully entered into that home," said Keane. "The defendant did not know the victims. This is many people's worst nightmare."

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said the case highlights the dangers of property crimes, and the need for proactive policing.

"This is a terrible crime, and you mentioned the randomness of it. It could have been any other house along that street, right?" said Scanlon. "But I know in my conversations with the police commissioner, the deputy police commissioner; they they plan on having a more active presence on our commercial corridors and throughout our neighborhoods. So hopefully that will serve as a deterrent."

Harmon and Celotto were a couple, and active in the local LGBTQ community. Police still believe the crime was not hate-related.
