Canadian Beat: Ontario retaliates with electricity tariffs that will affect three border states

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Dan Karpenchuk
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:43 PM EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media outside of his office at the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024
Chris Young
/
The Canadian Press via AP
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media outside of his office at the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024

It’s likely going to cost more for electricity in New York and two other states because of the latest move in the trade war between Canada and President Donald Trump. Starting Monday, Ontario will be slapping a 25 percent surcharge on electricity bound for the U.S

Premier Doug Ford says he would rather not do it, but he has little choice. Speaking on CNN Thursday, Ford said his retaliatory measures on energy will move ahead and remain until Washington lifts its tariffs on Canadian goods; the surcharge will affect the states of New York, Michigan, and Minnesota.

“But as of Monday, this Monday, we’re putting a tariff 25 percent on the electricity to the one-point-five million homes and businesses in those three states, and honestly, it really bothers me we have to do this. I don’t want to do this. I want to sell more electricity, more critical minerals,” Ford said.

Ford had hinted at the threat in previous weeks as a last-resort measure but had not said exactly if or when they would go ahead.

His announcement came after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said goods and services that are part of the Canada- US- Mexico agreement, negotiated in Trump’s first term, would get a one-month delay on tariffs.

The president has since said he would delay the implementation of tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada until April 2nd.

Ford said he’s also sent a letter to senators, governors, and congressional representatives of the three states informing them about the surcharge.

The premier’s comments followed those of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said Canada would be in a trade war for the foreseeable future.
