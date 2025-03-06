© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo golf complex teeing up for construction phase

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:51 PM EST
A rendering of the proposed ShotClub Social facility on Elm Street.
Jim Fink
/
WBFO News
A rendering of the proposed ShotClub Social facility on Elm Street.

In a key step that will serve as a pre-construction prelude for a planned $30 million golf and entertainment center, the development team behind the ShotClub Social project will be meeting with the Buffalo Planning Board on March 10th.

The planning team, led by architect Kevin Murrett of Architectural Resources, will be seeking zoning changes needed for the ShotClub Social project to advance into the construction phase. The project still needs several other city-backed approvals.

Some six years in the planning, ShotClub Social is proposed for a vacant parcel at 555 Elk Street - the site of a one-time Mobil Oil refinery. The land has long since been remediated and is considered development-shovel-ready.

Originally set for a Ganson Street site, the development team headed by Doug Swift and Joe Petrella shifted to the Elk Street site during the Covid-19 pandemic years. The site almost neighbors the Jon Williams’ developed Powerhouse and former Medaille University sports complex - both of which are also just off Elk Street.

Development plans call for a 45,000-square-foot building to be constructed that will be anchored by 60 golf ranges - a mix of indoor and outdoor ranges - plus other amenities, including duckpin bowling, arcade games, and golf simulators.

Pending various city approvals, construction is slated to start later this year, and the project should be tee-off ready by mid-2026.
