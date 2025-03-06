© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

$5 million in upgrades on the way for Shea's 710 theatre

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Michael Loss
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:26 PM EST
A rendering of what the exterior of Shea's 710 theatre will look like after the announced upgrades.
1 of 4  — 710_Exterior Night.jpg
A rendering of what the exterior of Shea's 710 theatre will look like after the announced upgrades.
Shea’s Performing Arts Center/Carmina Wood Design
A rendering of the handicap accessible multipurpose room
2 of 4  — 710_Multi B.jpg
A rendering of the handicap accessible multipurpose room
Shea’s Performing Arts Center/Carmina Wood Design
A rendering of the upgrades to the lobby
3 of 4  — 710_Lobby A.jpg
A rendering of the upgrades to the lobby
Shea’s Performing Arts Center/Carmina Wood Design
A rendering of the new Cabaret structure
4 of 4  — 710_Cabaret View A.jpg
A rendering of the new Cabaret structure
Shea’s Performing Arts Center/Carmina Wood Design

Shea’s Performing Arts Center has announced a $5 million project to improve accessibility and enhance the visitor experience at Shea’s 710 Theatre. Additions to the site include the creation of a two-story lounge and cabaret, a handicap accessible multipurpose room, and a new seasonal patio on Main Street.

At an event meant to showcase the planned upgrades, Shea’s President and CEO Brian Higgins says the project is just the first of many new installments coming to the Shea’s campus and that the group has a responsibility as a cornerstone of Buffalo’s Theatre District to reignite downtown Buffalo.

“We recognize our parental responsibly as a cultural organization to increase pedestrian density in the downtown threat district, and to mitigate congestion of our facilities,” Higgins said.

While eye-popping upgrades to the facade of the building steal the show, an understudy of improvements to the older facility is also in the works.

A new roof and HVAC mechanics, as well as improved water and lighting system efficiencies, headline efforts to keep the building operational for years to come, claims Chairman of the Shea’s Board of Trustees Jonathan Dandes.

“This expands our offering as an entertainment hub, enhances the visitor experience, and continues to make Shea’s a destination that brings people together for generations to come,” Dandes said.

Construction on Shea’s 710 theatre will last for 12 months, and the building will remain operational throughout the process.
Buffalo's downtown, Shea's Theater, Shea's 710 Theatre
