Cannabis dispensary coming to Elmwood Village

Ever the entrepreneur Nikki Burkhardt says the projected April opening of “The Joint” cannabis dispensary at 904 Elmwood Avenue really Stokes her small business inner drive. And for good measure, according to the Elmwood Village Association, when The Joint opens, it will be the first dispensary located within the heart of the very busy retail and residential district. The Joint also represents a return to the Elmwood Village for Burkhart, who previously owned and ran Hardcore Tattoo Parlor also on Elmwood Avenue. Elmwood was the only place Burkhart had in her mind when she applied for a state sanctioned cannabis dispensary license.

“For me, owning hardcore tattoo it was a very welcoming community over there. It's very artistic and very accepting of different and unique types of businesses, and I thought it'd be a successful business. Being in that area, there's a lot of foot traffic. The college is nearby, and it's a great neighborhood. An interior designer by training, and owner of the design center of Buffalo and Williamsville, Burkhart says she is using her small business know how to help bring the joint to life. That includes her design, sales and marketing experiences, and Burkhart deliberately chose a busy location, almost directly across the street from JT's restaurant. Why that spot? Burkhart explains.

“I think a lot of businesses play well off each other. And I think, you know, people go to eat and, cannabis kind of work well together. So, I think the other businesses in the area, we're going to all thrive off of each other, and I think it's going to only help us all.”

The Joint, when it opens, will employ five people initially, and be open every day from 11am to 9pm Burkhart also plans to have the joint open by April and definitely by April 20, otherwise known as 4/20 day.