Buffalo Place throws support behind downtown pro soccer

In an expected move, Buffalo Place Inc. directors, during their Feb. 26 meeting, offered their support to bring a soccer stadium into downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo Place director, developer and former congressman Chris Jacobs offered 240,000 reasons why it makes sense to back Buffalo Pro Soccer’s vision of developing a 10,000-seat soccer stadium just off of Scott and Washington streets and near the now-vacant HSBC Atrium.

Buffalo Pro Soccer founder Peter Martlette jr. said that’s how many people, annually, the stadium could bring into downtown Buffalo. And that number is on the conservative side.

Additionally, Jacobs said it helps create a year-round draw into the lower Washington Street area of downtown.

"Our position was, if there's going to be government money going to a soccer stadium, that it should be in downtown Buffalo," he said. "Because we believe that that location in downtown will maximize the impact, the beneficial impact it will have in downtown.

The Buffalo USL franchise is scheduled to begin play in March 2026, although a temporary site may have to be used while the new stadium is constructed. The HSBC Atrium remains the preferred site by Marlette’s group, although two other city locations remain in the running.

Jacobs said to Buffalo Place, it is important the stadium is developed in downtown.

"What we're trying to do is get more activity in downtown now that we have lost a substantial amount of the office market," said Jacobs. "And this would fit into what other venues are doing, such as Shea's and 710 trying to be open and active more nights, more days a year. So we can make this a 24 hour downtown, seven day a week downtown."

The stadium would neighbor both the LECOM HarborCenter and KeyBank Center, and is just a few blocks south of Sahlen Field. Together it could create a downtown sports district.

"The soccer season is different than the hockey season, so it was a real compliment," the developer and former congressman said. "And also they've talked about other sports like rugby and youth soccer. I think there's been some discussion of maybe one of the colleges utilizing that stadium for their games. So we would really hope, if it was located downtown, that this thing would be utilized a lot."

A final decision on the stadium site, including securing a $20 million grant from New York State, is due in the next few weeks.