Time running short but Buffalo Pro Soccer eyes ’26 debut

Working off an admittedly tight and ambitious schedule, Peter Marlette remains confident that Buffalo’s USL pro soccer team may be ready to host its first downtown game by late March 2026.

Marlette hopes to build a 10,000-seat stadium on the property around the former HSBC Atrium just off of Washington Street and near KeyBank Center. The site would also include a mini public-park, pickleball courts and other amenities.

But, Marlette says the main attraction would be soccer, and it hinges on among other things, securing $20 million in state funds for development costs.

“It’s a great site, without question, and it is the site that I said in the presentation to Buffalo place, that there's been indication that it would have the greatest positive impact on Buffalo,” Marlette said. “Having said that, the other sites that are in consideration are also great and will have a positive impact on Buffalo as well. That's why we're still exploring everything we've got. We've got great options on the table and just want to make sure that we have really done our due diligence and allowed ourselves all the information and all the time to make the best decision.”

If the HSBC Atrium site could be developed it will create a synergistic downtown sports hub between Sahlen Field, KeyBank Center and the HarborCenter. It could be a boost for downtown, which is why during its Feb. 26 meeting, the directors of Buffalo Place Inc. will consider passing a resolution supporting the plans.

“It'd be nice to be able to bring everything together and really make a true downtown pro sports and entertainment district,” Marlette said.

For now, Marlette says he is focusing on fine tuning the stadium plans, securing more funding and prepping for the ’26 season.