Inmates being transferred out of Collins Correctional amid stoppage

The New York Department of Corrections & Community Supervision (DOCCS) is beginning to transfer those incarcerated at medium-security Collins Correctional Facility to other prisons. DOCCS officials in a statement say it's because of the ongoing work stoppage which has seen corrections officers and staff picketing outside of state facilities.

"The ongoing illegal actions of certain COs who refuse to show up to work are putting the safety and well-being of New Yorkers at risk," DOCCS wrote. "Due to staffing shortages caused by these illegal actions, the Department is in the process of transferring incarcerated individuals from Collins Correctional Facility to other prisons to ensure appropriate use of staff resources."

Collins Correctional Facility has a capacity for 1,700, it's unclear how many inmates are being transferred out.

The "wildcat strike" referred to by some is now in its second week. The state got a ruling in court that corrections officers must report back to work, citing Taylor Law which prevents most public employees from striking.

The ruling also assigned a third-party mediator to talk to both New York State, and the corrections union NYSCOPBA.

Governor Kathy Hochul deployed 4,500 National Guard troops to alleviate further staffing shortages in prisons across the state. The state also suspended parts of the HALT Act, which put limitations on solitary confinement. Prison reform advocates argue stringent rules are needed on solitary confinement.