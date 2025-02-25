© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Inmates being transferred out of Collins Correctional amid stoppage

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner,
Jim FinkHolly Kirkpatrick
Published February 25, 2025 at 11:05 AM EST
Collins Correctional Facility is a medium-security state prison in Collins, NY. It was also the site of the first work stoppage and strike from corrections officers on Feb. 17, 2025.
Jim Fink
/
WBFO News
Collins Correctional Facility is a medium-security state prison in Collins, NY. It was also the site of the first work stoppage and strike from corrections officers on Feb. 17, 2025.

The New York Department of Corrections & Community Supervision (DOCCS) is beginning to transfer those incarcerated at medium-security Collins Correctional Facility to other prisons. DOCCS officials in a statement say it's because of the ongoing work stoppage which has seen corrections officers and staff picketing outside of state facilities.

"The ongoing illegal actions of certain COs who refuse to show up to work are putting the safety and well-being of New Yorkers at risk," DOCCS wrote. "Due to staffing shortages caused by these illegal actions, the Department is in the process of transferring incarcerated individuals from Collins Correctional Facility to other prisons to ensure appropriate use of staff resources."

Collins Correctional Facility has a capacity for 1,700, it's unclear how many inmates are being transferred out.

The "wildcat strike" referred to by some is now in its second week. The state got a ruling in court that corrections officers must report back to work, citing Taylor Law which prevents most public employees from striking.

The ruling also assigned a third-party mediator to talk to both New York State, and the corrections union NYSCOPBA.

Governor Kathy Hochul deployed 4,500 National Guard troops to alleviate further staffing shortages in prisons across the state. The state also suspended parts of the HALT Act, which put limitations on solitary confinement. Prison reform advocates argue stringent rules are needed on solitary confinement.


Local WBFO News
Ryan Zunner
Ryan Zunner first joined WBFO in the summer of 2018 as an intern, before working his way up to Junior Reporter by 2021. He re-joined the team in 2024 as a Multimedia Reporter to lead the Indigenous Affairs Beat, and to serve as host of 'All Things Considered.' Zunner is an enrolled Oneida member of the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.

Jim Fink

Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined WBFO in December 2022.

